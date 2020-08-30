3 killed in overnight violence across New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has been another violent weekend in New York City after three more people were killed in stabbings and a shooting overnight.

Police say between Friday and Saturday, there were a total of 15 shooting incidents with 17 victims. Five people have been killed over the weekend.

The overnight homicides Saturday into Sunday include:

-A 49-year-old man stabbed in the torso on 2670 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven around 9:15 p.m.
-A 40-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, including his back, arm and thigh, on the corner of East 156th Street and Brook Avenue in Melrose around 11:15 p.m.
-A 25-year-old man shot in the head near 653 East 102nd Street in Canarsie just after 1 a.m.

The overnight shootings Saturday into Sunday include:

-A 20-year-old woman, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were all shot around 1:30 a.m. in a drive-by shooting near Fort Greene Park in Fort Greene. Their conditions are unknown.
-A 28-year-old male, a 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were shot in Gipson Street in Far Rockaway around 2:30 a.m. Their conditions are unknown.
-A male was shot in front of 984 Madison Street in Bushwick around 4 a.m. He is in critical condition.

Police are also searching for a person who shot a man in the head in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

That incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on a residential block of Bedford Avenue.

First reponders rushed the 37-year-old victim to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, but so far, no arrests have been made.

