3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three MTA workers are waking up Staurday morning with injuries after they were assaulted on the job.Police are investigating two attacks against MTA workers in Harlem on Friday.In one attack, a glass bottle was thrown into the face of a bus driver, and in another, a subway conductor was punched in the face.Investigators say a man driving a black Ford got out of his vehicle on 136th and Broadway, and then hurled a glass bottle at the driver's side window of the bus and sped off."Dangerous, but he must've had some type of altercation prior to this, because why would they single him out? He must've had something happen prior to this," said eyewitness Juan Griffith.Police say there was something prior to this - in fact, it was a result of road rage.A 34-year-old off-duty bus driver was cut in his left ear and the 36-year-old bus driver was cut in his nose and ear.Less than two hours earlier, about a dozen blocks away at the 125th St. Station at St. Nicholas Avenue, a train conductor was struck in the face.Just before 1 p.m., a train conductor was pulling into the station, looking out the window when he was punched. The 31-year-old was left with a swollen face. Police are still looking for a suspect.TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano released the following statement:"These attacks are disgusting and those responsible need to be caught and prosecuted. We want to see them in handcuffs and the courtroom."----------