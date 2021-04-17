3 rescued from sinking boat on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on the Long Island Sound Saturday.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau Officers heard a mayday call just before 11:30 a.m. and saw a partially submerged 21-foot boat off Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington.

The passengers of the boat, Shawn Davis, 42; Vinson Davis, 56; and McCarthur Barker, 69; from Hackensack, New Jersey were safely rescued.



All three passengers were wearing life vests at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The United States Coast Gard and the Town of Huntington Harbor Master also responded.

The boat was towed to the Soundview Boat Ramp in Northport.

