3 teens stabbed by man with screwdriver in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three teenagers are recovering after being stabbed by a man with a screwdriver in Brooklyn.It all started on the subway at around 2 a.m. last Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was riding the subway with his two friends, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.They say a man started to make one of the teen girls feel uncomfortable and a verbal dispute took place.They exited the subway in Williamsburg and were at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway when they were attacked.The man went on the attack with what is believed to be a screw driving stabbing the teen boy in the back of the head, and twice in his torso. He also stabbed the 16-year-old girl in her arm and the 17-year-old girl in her torso.They were all able to walk to Woodhull Hospital and are in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Police are offering a $2,500 reward in this case.----------