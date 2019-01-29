3 teens wanted in attack on good Samaritan at McDonald's in East Village

It happened at a McDonald's in the East Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say three people attacked a good Samaritan who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple at a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan.

Police released new pictures of the suspects.

They say the attack happened last month in the East Village.

Police say the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the 44-year-old and then ran away.

The victim wasn't seriously hurt, but was treated at Beth Israel Hospital.

The first suspect is a male, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'7", and 140lbs. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second individual is a female, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'8", 135lbs, with red or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, red and yellow pants and gray and white sneakers.

The third suspect is a male, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'5", and 170lbs. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a red hooded sweater, a beige jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

