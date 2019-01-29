Police say three people attacked a good Samaritan who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple at a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan.Police released new pictures of the suspects.They say the attack happened last month in the East Village.Police say the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the 44-year-old and then ran away.The victim wasn't seriously hurt, but was treated at Beth Israel Hospital.The first suspect is a male, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'7", and 140lbs. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.The second individual is a female, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'8", 135lbs, with red or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, red and yellow pants and gray and white sneakers.The third suspect is a male, black, 14 to 17 years old, 5'5", and 170lbs. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a red hooded sweater, a beige jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------