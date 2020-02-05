Society

3-year-old with cerebral palsy counts steps with new crutch

LEITCHFIELD, Kentucky -- Oliver, a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, practiced walking with a crutch during his physical therapy session in Leitchfield, Kentucky, on January 15.

Oliver's mother, Kelley Fulkerson, told Storyful Oliver was born at 30 weeks and weighed just over three and a half pounds. A week after he was born, Oliver suffered a brain hemorrhage.

"For the first year Oliver was just slightly delayed with motor skills," Fulkerson said. "Finally when he was 23 months he was diagnosed with left-side hemiplegia cerebral palsy. We started Botox injections and physical therapy and Oliver has progressed so much and continues to prove everyone wrong with everything he has accomplished."

Video filmed by Fulkerson shows the mouse-ear-wearing boy smiling and counting out his steps as his physical therapist guides him.

"Everyone falls in love with Oliver because he has the best personality of anyone I've ever met," Fulkerson said. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm his mom."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckychildrencerebral palsytherapy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News