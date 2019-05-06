3-year-old girl dies after pulled from burning car in Queens; father taken into custody

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Springfield Gardens.

By Eyewitness News
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A 3-year-old girl died after being pulled from a burning car in Queens and her father is now hospitalized and in police custody.

The man was in the Audi A6 Sedan with his daughter, in the back seat, when the car went up in flames around 9 p.m. Sunday in Springfield Gardens.

On fire, he jumped out of the car and ran to nearby Baisley Pond Park, where he jumped into a pond to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, firefighters responded, opened the car door and pulled 3-year-old Zoey Pereira out. She was rushed in a police cruiser to Jamaica Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Responding police searched the nearby park and found the father in the pond.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition. He is in custody at the hospital.

The man is the biological father of the child, who lives in Queens with her mother. He lives in Valley Stream, Nassau County.

The two have a limited history of domestic violence. They appear to have had a dispute over the custody of Zoey.

Two propane cans were found inside the car, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Chains were also found in the car, but the role of these chains were unclear.
