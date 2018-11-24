FATAL CRASH

Father dies in multi-vehicle crash on Long Island Expressway



MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 31-year-old father was killed after he was struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane near exit 49 in Melville.

Police said Eric Preto, of Selden, was driving a 2016 Nissan when he struck a 2018 Mercedes Benz traveling in front of him. Preto left his car to inspect the damage and speak to the driver of the Mercedes Benz, and Preto's passengers, his wife and two-year-old son, stayed inside the car.

As Preto was walking back to his car, Preto was struck by a 2015 Subaru. A 2017 Nissan then struck Preto's car.

Preto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preto's wife and son along with the drivers of the Mercedes Benz and Subaru were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

