32 people injured after heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK, officials say

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Over thirty people were injured after heavy turbulence on board a flight that landed at JFK Airport on Saturday evening, officials say.

A total of 32 patients were being evaluated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries just before 6 p.m.

The flight originated from Istanbul, Turkey. FDNY and Port Authority Police were on the scene.

The FAA released a statement saying,

Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 5:35 p.m. after declaring an emergency and reporting that several passengers were injured when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Check with the Port Authority of NY and NJ for information about the number of injuries and medical response to the aircraft after it landed. The flight originated in Istanbul.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
jamaicanew york cityqueensairport newsfdnyport authority
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Woman sprays unknown substance in series of attacks
Man shot by police after opening fire outside Queens bar
Florida woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark after reports of fire
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Police: Masked robbers slash man in Bronx home invasion
Show More
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Couple struck by car, killed attempting to cross NJ street
Man charged after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
Rapper's appearance sparks crowd craziness at Queens mall
Health warning after 4 rabid raccoons found in Upper Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News