32 people injured after heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK, officials say

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Over thirty people were injured after heavy turbulence on board a flight that landed at JFK Airport on Saturday evening, officials say.A total of 32 patients were being evaluated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries just before 6 p.m.The flight originated from Istanbul, Turkey. FDNY and Port Authority Police were on the scene.The FAA released a statement saying,Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 5:35 p.m. after declaring an emergency and reporting that several passengers were injured when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Check with the Port Authority of NY and NJ for information about the number of injuries and medical response to the aircraft after it landed. The flight originated in Istanbul.----------