32-year-old woman found dead inside Orange County apartment

By Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Orange County Wednesday morning.

Police say a maintenance worker entered the residence in the Southgate Village apartment complex on Union Avenue in New Windsor around 8:20 a.m. and found the body of Deborah Waldinger.

Initial indications are that she died from blunt force trauma, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death.

There have been no arrests, and there is no word yet on a possible motive.

It is the second homicide in the town in the past three weeks, but police said the cases appear to be unrelated.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new windsororange countymurderwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
Girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature
Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream
Show More
Sex abuse trial for Cuba Gooding, Jr. gets underway in NYC
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest the companies
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News