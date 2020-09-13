33 guns traded for cash, taken off streets of New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6420901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the deadly shooting near Rutgers University.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Organizers say a gun buyback event in a part of Brooklyn that has long struggled with violent crime was a success.Officials say 33 guns were taken off the streets, thanks to the event at St. Paul Community Baptist Church on Saturday.The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, in partnership with the NYPD, offered $200 bank cards for each working handgun or assault rifle that was brought in -- no questions asked.These events help round up guns that New Yorkers might otherwise be reluctant to admit they own."Guns in homes are very difficult to get rid of, I've spoken to many people who inherited guns from a loved one who passed on and they don't know how to get rid of these guns, these guns have a way of leaving those homes, sometimes they're used for suicides, sometimes they're used and found by children," Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said.There have been several gun buyback events around the city this summer -- which authorities say are especially crucial amid the recent jump in gun violence.----------