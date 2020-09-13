2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Rutgers University in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people have died and six others are injured after a shooting at an off-campus party near Rutgers University early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at Delafield Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Police say someone started shouting and interrupted an off-campus party.
Authorities say the unknown perpetrator or perpetrators then fired several shots from a weapon and struck individuals who were present.
Police found eight people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The injured were transported to an area hospital where two male victims were pronounced dead.
Thus far, the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students.
Information on the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited.
The New Brunswick Police Department is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.
