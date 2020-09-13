Man stabbed outside New York City hotel during robbery of designer goods

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men in connection to a violent robbery outside a Manhattan hotel over the weekend.

The incident was reported Saturday outside the Four Points hotel on 326 West 40th Street.

Officials say the 37-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with two other individuals.

The dispute escalated and the suspects took a designer Versace bag, a Louis Vuitton wallet and two iPhones from the victim before stabbing him in the back with a sharp object.

Police say the value of the stolen property is estimated to be worth around $5,900.

The victim was taken to the hospital and released.

The suspects ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

