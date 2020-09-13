Man stabbed outside New York City hotel during robbery of designer goods

The incident was reported Saturday outside the Four Points hotel on 326 West 40th Street.
Officials say the 37-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with two other individuals.
The dispute escalated and the suspects took a designer Versace bag, a Louis Vuitton wallet and two iPhones from the victim before stabbing him in the back with a sharp object.
Police say the value of the stolen property is estimated to be worth around $5,900.
The victim was taken to the hospital and released.
The suspects ran away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
