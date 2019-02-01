35-year-old teacher dies of injuries after hit-and-run in New Jersey

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The 35-year-old elementary school teacher who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month has died from her injuries.

Meghan Crilly, an elementary school teacher from Fanwood, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. near N. Wood and St. George avenues while was crossing the street with friends on Jan. 20.

Crilly suffered traumatic injuries when she was struck by a red 2014 or 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that left the scene. Police are still searching for the driver responsible and say the vehicle might have tinted windows and a sun roof.

Officials announced Friday that Crilly died of her injuries.

The announcement came days after her parents spoke to Eyewitness News about the painful decision they knew they had to make. While she was still in a coma, Meghan's family was forced to decide if they were going to pull her off of life support.

"We want to do right by Meghan," her dad Thomas Crilly said of the overwhelming decision.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for her family, Meghan suffered spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle and a broken tibia. Her spleen was removed, her liver was lacerated and she has internal bleeding.

Her family had been hoping for a miracle but they knew Meghan's neck and head injuries were devastating.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. Anyone with information is urged to call (908) 474-8505.

