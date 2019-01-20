Hit-and-run crash in New Jersey leaves woman critically injured

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey that left a woman critically injured.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to the area of N. Wood Avenue and St. George Avenue in Linden.

Investigators believe that the vehicle was traveling south on Wood Avenue when it struck the woman as she crossed the street.

The victim, identified as a 35-year-old woman from Fanwood, was treated on the scene by Linden Fire Department personnel and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Hospital in Rahway.

She was taken to Newark University Hospital with critical injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene traveling south on N. Wood Avenue. Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Jimmy Solano with the Linden Police at (908) 474-8505.

