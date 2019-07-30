4 people hurt in Sunset Park, Brooklyn fire

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a home in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on 50th Street just before 3 a.m.

Four people suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting 22 residents, 16 adults and six children, after the fire.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york citybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in back, gunman caught on camera in Bronx
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver arrested
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
Anti-violence march held after 12 shot at Brooklyn playground
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Show More
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Bus carrying campers involved in crash with truck in New Jersey
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
More TOP STORIES News