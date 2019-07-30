4 people hurt in Sunset Park, Brooklyn fire

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a home in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The fire broke out on 50th Street just before 3 a.m.
Four people suffered minor injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting 22 residents, 16 adults and six children, after the fire.
