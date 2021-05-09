2 men, 2 women injured in Newark shooting: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10604271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tourist shot when bullets rang out in Times Square[/url] on Saturday afternoon said she thought she'd never see her 2-year-old daughter again.

Meet Shortcake, a 6-year-old pit bull adopted from Fresno Bully Rescue and now living in southern California.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark Sunday night, according to officials.Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Chancellor Avenue.He says there were four victims, two females and two males.Newark Police officers Troy Frye and Oscar Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out.Officials say all the victims are in stable condition.The incident is under investigation.----------