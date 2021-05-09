2 men, 2 women injured in Newark shooting: Officials

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark Sunday night, according to officials.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Chancellor Avenue.

He says there were four victims, two females and two males.

Newark Police officers Troy Frye and Oscar Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out.

Officials say all the victims are in stable condition.


The incident is under investigation.

