2 men, 2 women injured in Newark shooting: Officials

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Chancellor Avenue.
He says there were four victims, two females and two males.
Newark Police officers Troy Frye and Oscar Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out.
Officials say all the victims are in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
