4-year-old boy, woman injured in North Amityville fire

By Eyewitness News
NORTH AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A little boy and a woman were injured in a Suffolk County house fire.

The fire broke out on Ronek Drive in Amityville at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man in the house was not injured.

North Amityville Fire Co. Inc. responded and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the basement.

Arson Section detectives are investigating.

