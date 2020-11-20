4-year-old boy, woman injured in North Amityville fire

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A little boy and a woman were injured in a Suffolk County house fire.The fire broke out on Ronek Drive in Amityville at around 9 p.m. Thursday.A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.A third man in the house was not injured.North Amityville Fire Co. Inc. responded and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the basement.Arson Section detectives are investigating.----------