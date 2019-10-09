4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in Manhattan subway

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing at a New York City subway station.

Police said Kaityln Daniels was reported missing at East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was located at her day care, where she was supposed to be.

A woman, who identified the girl as her daughter, had reported the girl missing but has since been taken into custody, with charges pending. The 27-year old-woman was later found shopping at Bloomingdale's.

Police have not confirmed why the woman was taken into custody, but they found her 12-year-old son home alone at their Harlem apartment. Police said the child did not have school, and at this time, there is no criminality.

