New Jersey man charged with murder in death girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

ORANGE, N.J. (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.Jamel Welch, 21, was babysitting 4-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth when first responders arrived at a home in Orange on December 30 because the child was unresponsive.Welch was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child.Prosecutors upgraded the charge after the medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.----------