New Jersey man charged with murder in death girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

Jamel Welch, 21, was babysitting 4-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth when first responders arrived at a home in Orange on December 30 because the child was unresponsive.
Welch was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Prosecutors upgraded the charge after the medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
