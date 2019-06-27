Police: NYPD officer found dead after suspected suicide; 4th case for department in June

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A New York City police officer has died in a suspected suicide, the fourth such death in the department this month.
Police say the off-duty officer was found dead late Wednesday at his home in Hicksville on Long Island.
It appeared the officer, a 24-year veteran who worked at a precinct in the Bronx, shot and killed himself inside his home.
"This is the fourth one that we've had recently, the sixth one this year," Chief of Department Terance Monahan said. "Coming forward when you need help is not going to make you lose your job. There are things in this agency that we're going to do. We're going to get you the help you need."
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid the recent spate of deaths by suicide.
He has sent messages reminding officers of available resources and urging them to seek help.
Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5.
Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.
Eight days later, 29-year-old officer Michael Caddy killed himself on Staten Island.
Police officials say that when a suicide occurs, the department immediately deploys grief counselors, as well as Chaplains Unit and Employee Assistance Unit professionals to provide continuous support.
Monahan has also put out videos calling for more discussion of mental health and drawing attending to the services available.
The NYPD listed the following resources and said officers can call for themselves or make a confidential referral for someone else:
NYPD-SPECIFIC
--Employee Assistance Unit: 646.610.6730
--Chaplains Unit: 212.473.2363
--POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888.267.7267
OUTSIDE OPTIONS
--NYC WELL: Text, call, & chat nyc.gov/nycwell
--Lifeline: 800.273.TALK (8255)
--Crisis Text Line: Law enforcement officers can text BLUE to 741741 (non-law enforcement can text TALK to 741741)
--Call 911 for emergencies
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it - you are not alone.
