5 arrested in fentanyl mill bust in Ardsley, New York

By
Updated 40 minutes ago
ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- Five people have been arrested at what federal authorities say was a fentanyl and heroin mill operating out of a suburban residential home in Westchester County.

Agents from the DEA and Greenburgh police executed a warrant at 129 Euclid Avenue in Ardsley around 10:15 Friday morning.

According to a DEA spokesperson, 2 kilos of the synthetic opioid and heroin were seized along with other paraphernalia including cutting agents, grinders, and baggies. Investigators say after processing, the drugs would be moved off-site for sale.

Photos from the DEA show furniture with concealed compartments that hid bags of powdered substances.

The owner of the house tells Eyewitness News he rented the split level home in December to a couple who moved from the Bronx but says he was unaware of any illegal activity.

The DEA says they received cooperation from the residents in the neighborhood during the investigation.

