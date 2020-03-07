CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have charged five teenage boys in connection with a brutal gang assault and robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn.
The NYPD tells Eyewitness News that the five boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves at the 77th precinct.
All five were charged as minors with robbery and assault. Their fate will be decided in Family Court.
The shocking incident happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.
Disturbing video showed a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious.
The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.
The girl was taken to an hospital for bruising and trauma. She is expected to recover.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 boys charged in brutal gang attack on girl in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More