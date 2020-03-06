Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teen boys in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- A teenage girl was brutally attacked by a gang in Brooklyn.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl.

It happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights

They punched and kicked her over and over.

The video also shows one of the boys stealing her shoes, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

She was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

