5 dead from tainted cocaine overdoses in Yonkers, Bronx

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Five people in the New York City area are dead after overdosing on what is believed to be tainted cocaine.Two men in Yonkers died over the weekend from apparent overdoses, police said.Police are investigating three apparent overdose deaths in the Bronx's Woodlawn area that might be connected with the same cocaine.Police said they are trying to find and apprehend the person responsible for selling the laced drugs.Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS.If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance abuse problem, you can find help at (914) 964-8000.----------