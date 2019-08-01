5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Greenpoint, Brooklyn warehouse fire

By Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through a large warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Five firefighters have been injured so far battling the flames inside the Monitor Street building.

Fire broke out in the restaurant and supply warehouse just after 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters have been battling heavy smoke conditions, and eventually pulled firefighters from the large building.

They are now using a drone to find the heavy fire and attack from the outside.

"We had some concerns with the wall in the rear of the building, we had some bulging of a wall in the rear of the building, we have fire units operating back there, but we've established what we call a collapse zone to keep everybody away from that to keep them safe," said Chief of Operations John Richardson, FDNY.

Some 200 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Chief Richardson said that they are planning to be on the scene battling the fire for several hours.

