5 hospitalized for possible K2 overdose at 'notorious' Brooklyn street corner

There have been more possible K2 overdoses at a corner that has become notorious for it in Brooklyn.Police confirm five people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning from the corner of Jefferson Street and Broadway in Bushwick.What caused everyone to fall ill is under investigation, but it is the same area where there were mass overdoses in May of this year and in July of 2016, caused by what authorities said were particularly toxic batches of K-2, also known as synthetic marijuana.WATCH the neighborhood's call for action----------