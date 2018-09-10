5 hospitalized for possible K2 overdose at 'notorious' Brooklyn street corner

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There have been more possible K2 overdoses at a corner that has become notorious for it in Brooklyn.

Police confirm five people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning from the corner of Jefferson Street and Broadway in Bushwick.

What caused everyone to fall ill is under investigation, but it is the same area where there were mass overdoses in May of this year and in July of 2016, caused by what authorities said were particularly toxic batches of K-2, also known as synthetic marijuana.

WATCH the neighborhood's call for action


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k2drugsdrugmarijuanasynthetic marijuanaoverdoseBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Monster storm intensifies to Category 4 hurricane
Crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after taking antibiotics
Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Man accused of molesting girl at home day care
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Show More
A murder on 9/11 in New York is still unsolved: 'I asked him not to go anywhere'
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
Florence preps: Carolinas brace potentially catastrophic hurricane
Store robbery suspect attacked with bottles, glass jars
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
More News