5 shot in 14 minutes in drive-by shootings in Brooklyn, NYPD says

It was one of three drive-by shootings that happened in a span of 14 minutes Monday.
Police say the shootings occurred in three locations within a mile and a half radius near the 69 Precinct:
-1571 Remsen Avenue
-2105 Rockaway Parkway
-Flatlands & East 108 Street
Police say all the victims are believed to be the intended targets.
In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was shot four times in the chest around 6:20 p.m.. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital by private means.
Ten minutes later, three males were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the elbow, another 19-year-old was shot in the leg and another 19-year-old was shot in the back. All three of those victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital by EMS.
Two minutes after that, a 19-year-old man who was accompanied by a female on a scooter was shot one time in his back. The female may have suffered injuries from falling off the scooter.
Police say the victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities say a white, four-door sedan was involved in each of the shootings.
"Right now we need the public's assistance, if anyone does have information, we're gonna ask for you to reach out to 1-800-577-TIPS," said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.
