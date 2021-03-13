5 shot inside two-story building in Brooklyn

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.
The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities says so far there have been no arrests, and no word on the search for suspects.
