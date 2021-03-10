Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10394718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heather Elvis was a hostess at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was last seen on Dec. 17, 2013, and her car had gone unattended for hours before it was reported to the police.

WAKEFIELD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car in Queens Wednesday morning.Authorities say the vehicle was parked on Lefferts Boulevard in the Wakefield neighborhood with no license plates and was being towed when the body was discovered.The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed, but it may be a woman who was reported missing the Rockaways late last year.The investigation is ongoing.----------