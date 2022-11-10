5-year-old boy finds gun in backpack at Bronx school, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A five-year-old boy found a gun in his backpack after arriving at his elementary prep school in the Bronx Thursday morning, police say.

According to investigators, the boy discovered a loaded .380 handgun at around 8:25 a.m. at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School in the Melrose section.

Police say the child apparently didn't know it was there and when he found it he told a school official who called the authorities.

Detectives are interviewing the adults in his school and are looking to talk to a family member.

Police are now looking into how the gun got into his backpack.

It was the second gun found on a student at a school Thursday.

Police say a 14-year-old boy brought an unloaded .9 mm firearm to his school in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

School safety agents were told the boy was spotted on social media displaying a firearm on a rap video the day before.

In response, his bag was searched when he arrived at Brooklyn Collegiate Preparatory High School today, investigators said.

