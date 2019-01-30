Two men are under arrest and another is still on the loose after police say they attacked an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.Authorities say 18-year-old Navar Walters, 20-year-old Teshon Bannister and an unidentified third man punched and kicked a 51-year-old man in the vicinity of Crown Street and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights at approximately 1 a.m.Police have charged Walters and Bannister with assault as a hate crime.The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.----------