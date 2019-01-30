51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack; 2 arrested, 1 on the run

(Crown Heights Shomrim Patrol)

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two men are under arrest and another is still on the loose after police say they attacked an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 18-year-old Navar Walters, 20-year-old Teshon Bannister and an unidentified third man punched and kicked a 51-year-old man in the vicinity of Crown Street and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights at approximately 1 a.m.

Police have charged Walters and Bannister with assault as a hate crime.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimehate crime investigationbias crimeCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: Operation 7: Save a Life chat
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings dangerous cold
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Female teacher accused of having sex with student in NJ
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
No footage yet showing 'Empire' actor being attacked
15 alleged gang members indicted in Bronx gun violence
Show More
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Yonkers
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx robbery
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
More News