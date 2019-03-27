6 injured in Bronx NYCHA building fire, residents blame space heater

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A fire at a NYCHA building in the Bronx injured six people and claimed the life of a cat.People who live in the apartment that caught fire say they believe a space heater is to blame because the building had no heat.Several apartments were gutted by the fire inside the University Avenue building in Morris Heights.Flames could be seen shooting from a second story window shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.Neighbors were forced out onto the fire escape in the freezing cold with heavy smoke and flames inside."My friend is on the third floor and I panicked and I started yelling her name, so her husband turned around and told me to get the firemen, we can't come out. It's too much smoke," said Patricia, a resident.The six people hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries.The residents of the apartment that caught fire said they don't have any heat.They say a space heater tipped over and made contact with some bedding."The heater was by the bed I believe and I think that the mattress or something caught fire from the heater because there's no heat in the apartment," said Shakya McGill, a resident. "If they're giving us heat, we don't got no hot water and if we got hot water, then we don't got no heat."She says they've complained to NYCHA about the heat problem.Sadly, their cat died in the fire.The Red Cross is assisting some of the families, while others were allowed back inside later Thursday morning.----------