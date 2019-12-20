6 pedestrians killed in new York City in 3 days, including 4 in a 13-hour span

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six pedestrians have been killed in New York City since Wednesday, including four in a 13-hour span.
The most recent incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, where a 57-year-old man crossing Third Avenue was struck by three cars.
The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. All three drivers stayed at the scene.
Earlier Friday, a pedestrian was fatally struck on Manhattan's West Side by a private sanitation truck.
The victim was walking on West 49th Street outside the crosswalk when he was hit just west of 10th Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, in a private sanitation truck operated by Classic Recycling, remained at the scene. The 61-year-old truck driver was charged with failure to yield as well as another charge.
The crash closed several West Side streets for the morning commute.
On Thursday, an elderly man was killed after being run over by a box truck in Brooklyn.
The 85-year-old was struck on 39th Street and 3rd Ave in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m.
He was transported to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Also Thursday, a 26-year-old woman was struck and killed by a box truck reversing into a crosswalk in Lower Manhattan.
Police say the woman was struck on Broadway and Howard Street in SoHo around 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesday morning, a 75-year-old woman was fatally struck by car at 52nd Street near 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Additionally, 67-year-old Zhisheng Lin was killed around 8:30 a.m. on Sanford Avenue in Flushing where he was struck by a 69-year-old man pulling into a parking garage.
