6 family members, including 2 kids, zip-tied during violent home invasion in Queens

It happened around 3 a.m. at a home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue, in Woodhaven.
According to police, two men that were armed with guns entered home through a basement window.
They zip-tied the family, including two children, with the six victims ranging in age from 9 to 34.
Authorities say the men took three copies of a safe-box key and fled home through back window.
No injuries were reported.
There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
