Virginia pileup: 63 cars involved, 35 injured in crash during busy holiday travel day

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- At least 35 were injured, 2 critically, in a massive 63-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.Virginia State Police originally said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in the accident but the current count stands at 63At least 35 were injured, and two suffered life-threatening injuries.Police are investigating the cause of the crash. There are 25 state units assisting with this incident.Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.