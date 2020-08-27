Retired FDNY battalion chief, WWII vet celebrated on 100th birthday

Two fire companies, complete with an NYPD escort, honored Orlence Orvis at his home in Queens.
Orvis was with the FDNY for 30 years. He was promoted to battalion chief and worked in Bronwsville, Brooklyn.
ALSO READ | Group of dancers launch project to bring Broadway magic back to Times Square
His family said they wanted to surprise the man they call a hero.
"I was amazed at all this, just to see the old apparatus was enough," Orvis said. "I am very humbled, I am very lucky to have a family like this, and a new baby -- not mine."
Orvis celebrated his special day with his family and his first great-grandchild, 1-month-old Gianna.
ALSO READ | Woman tracks down mini dachshund stolen from home, resold for $40
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip