Retired FDNY battalion chief, WWII vet celebrated on 100th birthday

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A retired FDNY battalion chief and WWII veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in style on Wednesday.

Two fire companies, complete with an NYPD escort, honored Orlence Orvis at his home in Queens.

Orvis was with the FDNY for 30 years. He was promoted to battalion chief and worked in Bronwsville, Brooklyn.

His family said they wanted to surprise the man they call a hero.

"I was amazed at all this, just to see the old apparatus was enough," Orvis said. "I am very humbled, I am very lucky to have a family like this, and a new baby -- not mine."

Orvis celebrated his special day with his family and his first great-grandchild, 1-month-old Gianna.

