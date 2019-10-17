65-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m.in the vicinity of Emmons Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Police say the 65-year-old victim was attempting to cross Ocean Avenue when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle making a right turn. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police responded and found the woman with severe trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/ Coney Island. Her identity has not yet been released.

Ocean Avenue was closed in the area for the investigation.

There have been no arrests and no details have been released yet about the vehicle that fled the scene.

