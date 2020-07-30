68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random attack in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed a woman onto the tracks at a subway station Manhattan Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the 68-year-old victim was standing on the Brooklyn bound L platform inside the 14th Street and 6th Avenue subway station just after 2 p.m. when the man walked up to her and pushed her.

She fell to the platform and roll onto the track bed.

The suspect then fled the station, and his hurried escape was caught on surveillance video that police hope will lead to an arrest.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released this video of the man they are looking for in a random attack in Lower Manhattan


EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition.

"She's traumatized, as we all are," said her daughter, who didn't want her name used. "She says she saw the man walk past her. He kept kicking and stomping her...When she finally couldn't hold on, he pushed her on the tracks."

Outside the victim's Ridgewood home, her daughter tells Eyewitness News the attack left her mother with five broken bones in her back. And if it weren't for the actions of two good Samaritans that helped her up, she may have died.

"She wishes that she knew who they personally were to thank them, because if it wasn't for them she could have been killed," she said.

The victim is a Serbian immigrant and housekeeper for a family in Chelsea. She has been supporting her sick husband and parents, but she is now fearful for her life and doesn't want to return to work.

"He didn't take her phone, he didn't take her wallet, he didn't take her bag," her daughter said. "Being that he called her a 'cracker,' we are thinking it's just because she's white."

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 40-50 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Also Read: Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattangreenwich villageassaultsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man catches bull shark on Long Island; Officials talk 'Shark Patrols'
'I don't know how you could quarantine NJ,' Cuomo says amid spike
Social media encounter led to teen's murder, parents say
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Exclusive: NYC extends COVID parking permits after nurses ticketed
Show More
Here's what to do if you receive mysterious seeds in the mail
4.2 quake shakes LA area awake in California
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
'Conserve power please,' Con Ed asks 96,000 in Brooklyn
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain
More TOP STORIES News