68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random attack in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed a woman onto the tracks at a subway station Manhattan Monday afternoon.Authorities say the 68-year-old victim was standing on the Brooklyn bound L platform inside the 14th Street and 6th Avenue subway station just after 2 p.m. when the man walked up to her and pushed her.She fell to the platform and roll onto the track bed.The suspect then fled the station, and his hurried escape was caught on surveillance video that police hope will lead to an arrest.EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition."She's traumatized, as we all are," said her daughter, who didn't want her name used. "She says she saw the man walk past her. He kept kicking and stomping her...When she finally couldn't hold on, he pushed her on the tracks."Outside the victim's Ridgewood home, her daughter tells Eyewitness News the attack left her mother with five broken bones in her back. And if it weren't for the actions of two good Samaritans that helped her up, she may have died."She wishes that she knew who they personally were to thank them, because if it wasn't for them she could have been killed," she said.The victim is a Serbian immigrant and housekeeper for a family in Chelsea. She has been supporting her sick husband and parents, but she is now fearful for her life and doesn't want to return to work."He didn't take her phone, he didn't take her wallet, he didn't take her bag," her daughter said. "Being that he called her a 'cracker,' we are thinking it's just because she's white."The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 40-50 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------