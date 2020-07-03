Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a subway train in Harlem on Friday after intervening in a fight at the station, police said.Police say two women were fighting at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station around 3:25 p.m. when the man attempted to intervene for unknown reasons. That's when a second man jumped in and began to fight with the man who tried to help. During that fight, the victim fell between the train and the platform, became pinned and died.The victim was not pushed, according to preliminary information.Police are looking for second man, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, sporting an afro and wearing a white shirt and a backpack.The two women who were fighting were gone by the time police arrived.----------