Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a subway train in Harlem on Friday after intervening in a fight at the station, police said.

Police say two women were fighting at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station around 3:25 p.m. when the man attempted to intervene for unknown reasons. That's when a second man jumped in and began to fight with the man who tried to help. During that fight, the victim fell between the train and the platform, became pinned and died.

The victim was not pushed, according to preliminary information.

Police are looking for second man, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, sporting an afro and wearing a white shirt and a backpack.

The two women who were fighting were gone by the time police arrived.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citytrain accidentperson struckperson killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks
NYC shootings: No end in sight to dramatic rise in gun violence
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
Show More
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Bridgeport man arrested, charged in 1993 diner murder
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
More TOP STORIES News