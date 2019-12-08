7 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians at crosswalk, careens into another vehicle in Flatiron District

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized after a car hit pedestrians and then careened into another vehicle in Manhattan.A Subaru sedan was heading East on 23rd Street and Park Avenue South in the Flatiron District when it struck three pedestrians waiting at the crosswalk.That vehicle then hit another vehicle that was waiting at the light and heading west on 23rd Street. The car then struck several pedestrians waiting at the crosswalk.Police say the driver who caused the accident may have suffered a medical episode.Five of the victims are in stable condition and two of the victims are in serious condition.----------