7 hurt in crash involving at least 12 vehicles on I-280 in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey Monday evening.At least 12 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred just after 6 p.m. near Exit 10 on I-280 in West Orange.Among the vehicles was a flatbed tractor trailer hauling bags of cement. The cab of the truck separated from the trailer as it crashed into a median.Tonisha Woods was heading west on 280 when she saw the 18-wheeler in the other direction suddenly strike the middle barrier and go airborne."The 18-wheeler went up in the air and it turned sideways," she said. "It went up so high I thought it was going to go over the median. So I ended up swerving over to the furthest lane to try to avoid it because there was debris flying."Traffic was shut down while rescue crews tended to the victims and tried to clear the debris. Police say one driver was ejected from their vehicle.The injured were taken to Newark University Hospital. The extent of the injuries is not yet known, but all are expected to survive.New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.All lanes were closed on I-280 eastbound after the accident but the highway later reopened.