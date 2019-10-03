7 killed in WWII plane crash at Bradley Airport in Connecticut; 1 victim identified

The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance shed at Bradley International Airport just before 10 a.m. as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.
A fire with thick black smoke could be seen rising from near the airport in Windsor Locks, and a fire-and-rescue operation commenced.
PLANE CRASH: Video shows smoke billowing and flames spewing after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, #Connecticut https://t.co/yAdOAGaT8o pic.twitter.com/StpDA1E34x— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2019
There were 10 people on board, 7 passengers and three crew. Seven of those aboard were killed.
Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, Connecticut, was the first person killed in the crash to be publicly identified.
His wife, Debra, confirmed his death and said they were planning on celebrating their wedding anniversary in a few weeks.
"Rob was the best person I've ever known. He was my soul mate I will miss him beyond words can ever express. He loved his children more than anyone could know and the new grandson was the apple of his eye. He embraced my daughter and grandchildren and loved them as his own. He was brilliant, loving, funny, reliable, compassionate and the best man I've ever known. The world lost an amazing person today. My heart goes out to the other people that lost loved ones but especially the people who survived this crash Thank you for your support and love," Debra Riddell said in a statement.
"The victims are very difficult to identify," Rovella said. "We don't want to make a mistake."
Additionally, one person on the ground in the maintenance facility was injured.
Victims were taken to three hospitals, and family members can call a message center at 860-685-8190 for more information.
There was also an act of heroism on the plane. A National Guard command chief was actually a passenger on the plane. He was able to open the hatch and let people out, despite suffering a broken arm and collar bone.
Authorities confirmed two Simsbury firefighters were on board the crashed B-17 and that both survived, though the extent of any injuries is unclear. They were on the plane for personal reasons not connected to the fire department.
The B-17 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff, and officials say the aircraft was five minutes into the flight when it reported it had a problem and was not gaining altitude.
In recordings of audio transmissions, the pilot told an air traffic controller that he needed to return to the airport and land immediately. Asked why, he said: "Number four engine, we'd like to return and blow it out."
The airport was immediately closed, but it was reopened by the early afternoon.
The plane, civilian-registered and not flown by the military, was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight, and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley Airport," the foundation said in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."
The New England Air Museum is near the airport.
This same B-17 overran a runway after attempting to land in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, in 1987. There 12 people onboard that flight, three of which were injured.
The NTSB has launched an investigation with a look into the history of the plane.
"That is a question we have asked, specifically for how many times it was flown prior to today along with the number of hours it has flown," said the NTSB's Jennifer Homendy.
WPVI-TV in Philadelphia also profiled the exact same plane when a 98-year-old WWII veteran boarded the aircraft for his first flight in 75 years.
Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away.
"In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened," he said. "The ball of fire was very big."
A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube