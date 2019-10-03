Hero stories emerge in deadly plane crash at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

Smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Conn. (Antonio Arreguin via AP)

By Eyewitness News
WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- Seven people were killed and seven injured when a World War II-era plane crashed in a fireball at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday, and stories are beginning to emerge about the heroic actions of some who may have prevented the death toll from being even higher.

The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance shed at the airport just before 10 a.m. as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.

There were 13 people on board, 10 passengers and three crew. Additionally, one person on the ground in the maintenance facility was injured.

Officials said a National Guard command chief with the 103rd Airlift Wing who was a rear passenger on the plane sprung into action after the crash despite suffering a broken arm and a broken collarbone.

The hero, whose name was not released, was able to open the hatch and let people off the plane.

"He is very familiar with the back of an aircraft," Major General Francis J. Evon told ABC affiliate WTNH. "(It was) very lucky that he had gloves on. Our understanding is he popped the hatch and was able to extract some individuals."

He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Meanwhile, an employee in the Bradley International Airport de-icing building ran over to the plane and dragged passengers out.

The airport employee suffered severe burns on his hands and arms.

Both sustained non life threatening injuries.

"There is a story unfolding about a very courageous individual that went towards the plane and assisted folks in getting out," Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said. "There's also some stories that will unfold later on about folks that were on that plane that were able to open a hatch and assist others in leaving."

