7 On Your Side's tips for new graduates in a challenging job market

By
Interview tips to help new graduates get their 1st entry-level job

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations! You just graduated college. Now, the tough part is finding that entry-level job.

So how do you get your name to the top of an ever-growing list of applicants?

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips for new grads or anyone looking for that competitive edge in a job interview.

Hiring for entry-level college graduate positions has fallen 45%, (According to the Wall Street Journal) since the pandemic began, making this the worst job market for degree holders in decades.

So, standing out in order to snag that first job is critical.

The first order of business is to clean up your social media.

"It's really important to make yourself internet presentable, they're looking at your Facebook, your Instagram, your Twitter feed," said Farnoosh Torabi, a finance expert.

Torabi says to get ahead of any bad behavior on social by deleting it.

But, since it's never really possible to scrub your internet profile clean, prepare a narrative to share your journey and how you've changed or grown from any past mistakes.

Next, when you score a Zoom interview dress as if it's in-person.



Turn on your camera and check out the view. The room should be clean, clutter-free, and quiet.

Avoid gimmicky frames or virtual backgrounds, which may seem like you're hiding something.

But do take advantage of the screen to show off your resume, or any skills like graphic or web design to your interviewer.

Other do's and don'ts include:

Do research on the company, the CEO, and check out the person doing the interview to see what they're posting or tweeting to find something in common.

Don't discuss salary. The initial interview is a way for the business to get to know you and for you to showcase what you bring to the table. Save the salary talk if you hopefully make it to the next round and get that offer.

