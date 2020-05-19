Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side helps widow left with late husband's car lease after COVID-19 death

POMPTON PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A retired cop whose second career was nursing died of COVID-19 on his first wedding anniversary.
His widow was left grieving the loss of her husband, but to make matters worse, she was left frustrated over what to do with his truck lease that was draining her finances.
It's been a little more than a month since Jennifer Graiani's husband lost his battle with coronavirus.
He spent his entire life serving the public. He worked 20 years as an officer with the NYPD and then the Spring Valley Police Department.
Then he retired, went back to school and got his masters to become a nurse practitioner.
But in early March, Kevin caught COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator for two weeks, but could not be saved.
"He was the love of my life. I would've followed him anywhere," Graiani said. "I'm lost,"
Kevin also left behind a 2018 Highlander in mid-lease. Breaking the lease would be costly - more than $5,000.
So Graiani tried to find someone to take over the lease by posting it on Facebook. And after 341 shares, her was mission accomplished.
An interested party agreed -- but getting the paperwork from the lease company hit a snag.
"I said re-send it, here's my Fedex company, again and days later, I still hadn't gotten anything," Graiani said. "I was at my wits end."
Worried she was going to lose her buyer, she got a suggestion from social media to contact 7 On Your Side.
After we called Highlander's lease company?
"I got a phone call that night," Graiani said. "The night you got involved. So within four hours. Wow, that's fast."
And just days later, the lease was signed over and Graiani's Toyota troubles were over.
The lease company apologized, saying it's under a crush of customer service issues.
Right now, if you're having trouble affording your car lease or finance deal, most finance companies are offering deferments.
The best thing to do is call them immediately, discuss your situation and try to work out a plan together.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side helps widow left with late husband's car lease after COVID-19 death
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News