7 On Your Side: How to avoid falling for job scams

And their main target? Younger people, with two thirds of victims under 45 years old.
Student and young mom Samaria Kamwa thought she found a dream job off indeed.com spot-checking Amazon shipments.
But instead she got her bank account cleaned out in an elaborate job scam.
The scammer convinced her that she would be paid through direct deposit - up to $3,000 per month - just for checking a few packages. She unwittingly gave her bank account information.
The BBB says job postings that involve re-shipping make up 65 percent of the scams. Thieves fancy it up with the job title of supply chain manager.
Many times the scammer will send you a check, asking you to cash it, buy merchandise, and ship it off. The check will eventually bounce and you'll owe hundreds.
Some tip-offs that an opportunity is a fake:
*The job seems too good to be true, with a high salary for little work
*The job offer comes via an unsolicited text or email. 80% of job scams start this way
*Contact info for the company is non-existent or sketchy, and the website behind the company seems unprofessional
*And finally, a big one: the scammer requests personal information - your social security number, your driver's license, even your bank account info - before hiring
Some big takeaways:
1) Double-check the job offer. Call the company, and double check the website. Beware if it looks amateurish or has spelling mistakes.
2) Never click on unknown links from any unknown numbers or emails. This could infect your computer with malware.
3) And finally, never give personal information or money in order to start working for them. That's almost always tipoff that it's a scam.
