7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Dozens of campaign workers owed thousands by candidate for NY governor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of campaign workers owed thousands by candidate for NY governor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of campaign workers are voicing their frustrations as they wait for final paychecks after spending hours on street corners soliciting nearly 50,000 signatures for a petition to get a politician on the ballot for the New York gubernatorial election in November.

That's when this group of workers cast a vote for Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side.

"This was earmarked to pay my June rent," campaign worker Kristen Martino said.

Martino and Vanessa Brown are two of dozens of petitioners waiting weeks for paychecks after working to get signatures for Larry Sharpe, a Libertarian candidate seeking to throw his hat in the ring for New York governor.

"We need our money," Brown said. "We had to get people to stop and to sign."

More 7 On Your Side | $66,000 in life savings frozen by bank for over half a year
EMBED More News Videos

It was a disastrous deep freeze that lasted more than half a year. A New Jersey health care worker's bank account was inexplicably frozen.


Between jobs, Brown picked up the gig work after answering a Craigslist ad seeking petitioners. Martino, who lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, felt it was important to give voters more choices.

"It's hard when you do the work on don't get paid," Martino said.

Brown said she is owed $1,080, and Martino around $1,200.

Sharpe answered campaign workers complaints by posting a video on his website.

"I'm going to try to make you whole," he said. "I'm going to try to get you paid."

Rather than wait, Brown decided to call 7 On Your Side.

We asked the candidate to meet up with us, meet his petitioner, and explain the holdup.

"I feel terrible," he said. "The reality of it is, I didn't contract them, but I feel like I should do something. So when things went wrong, I stepped up."

He wrote Brown a check on the spot.

"Thank you for your patience," he said. "I apologize for the massive confusion in our campaign."

Sharp said approximately 50 workers were owed an average of about $1,000 each. Martino is still waiting for her payday to pay her rent.

"This is, to me, morally reprehensible," she said.

More 7 On Your Side | Best money moves to deal with mortgage rate hike
EMBED More News Videos

Advice from a real estate agent for prospective home buyers as mortgage rates are seeing their biggest increase in nearly three decades.


Sharpe says he's paid approximately 10 to 15 petitioners so far.

Brown has been made whole, but she said she'll keep campaigning for others.

"You did a wonderful job," she said. "Thank God, thank God I have it now, finally, so that I can pay the bills that are overdue."

Sharpe promised to get every unpaid worker paid within 30 to 60 days.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkgovernornew york state politicscampaign7 on your side
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
$66,000 in life savings frozen by bank for over half a year
Best money moves to deal with mortgage rate hike
Money moves to make now after Fed's interest rate hike
Hate crimes up by nearly 50% in LGBTQ+ community across NYC
TOP STORIES
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Mayor: Giuliani should be investigated for falsely reporting crime
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
LIVE | The Countdown
Classmates honor slain teen at high school graduation in NJ
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
15 adults, teens treated for carbon monoxide exposure on Long Island
Show More
Navy SEAL Museum opens on Long Island
WWII veteran receives Purple Heart, POW medals 77 years later
AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Focus on gubernatorial races in today's NY primary election
More TOP STORIES News