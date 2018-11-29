7 On Your Side

Get 7 On Your Side! Contact Nina Pineda here!

7 on your side nina pineda
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com.

All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Also, please make sure you've already:
  • Contacted the company and explained your complaint.

  • If your complaint wasn't resolved, you should request a chance to work out the problem with a supervisor.


7 On Your Side primarily deals with consumer problems, usually, but not limited to, the purchase of goods and services by individuals.

Except in extraordinary cases, we do not handle family law disputes and criminal issues. 7 On Your Side cannot help resolve civil disputes such as suspected malpractice and issues that are scheduled for, or are already in court or before an attorney or arbitrator. We can, however, refer you to the proper agencies that may be able to provide the help you need.

Before submitting an email, please make sure you are contacting the correct station. This is the 7 On Your Side unit at WABC-TV, the ABC station in New York City.



Please Note: We receive a lot of "undeliverable" e-mail. Please be sure to double-check your return e-mail address if you are expecting a reply from us. We cannot be held liable for an email that is undeliverable because an incorrect address was provided.
