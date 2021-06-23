7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's checklist to stay prepared in case of loved one's death

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Checklist to stay prepared in case of loved one's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nearly seven out of 10 Americans don't have a will. That means most of us aren't ready if the worst happens.

It's not something we like to think or even talk about, are we ready if something happens to a loved one?

7 On Your Side has a quick checklist that could cushion the financial blow before a devastating tragedy.

Ask yourself this, do you know your partner's PIN numbers, passwords, or even how to get into their phone?

If the answer to any of these is no, that could be a major roadblock.

Just in case something life-changing happens access to accounts is everything.

Your partner may not want you snooping around on his or her phone, but being able to access account number is really important is something should happen to one of you.



Leslie Tayne, a debt relief attorney says clients have come to her after unexpectedly losing a spouse, with no clue on the family budget or access to any funds.

She recommends creating a "just in case" file. With important documents like deeds, life insurance, home and auto policies, and mortgage papers.

But also, a keep a log of everything from PIN numbers to credit cards and bank accounts, along with passwords to access online accounts.

If your partner is resistant to sharing, protect yourself by paying attention to mail, making copies of bills. And try to monitor emails from financial institutions and take note of any text reminders.

It's important to establish a relationship with creditors now because you may not have access to accounts once your partner is gone.

The big takeaway is to take some steps now to avoid problems later, add your name authorizing you to speak on the accounts.

Establish a living will, which is critical for making end-of-life choices.

Also is having power of attorney, very important for anyone dealing with an aging parent too. You won't be on the hook financially with POA, but you will be able to get access accounts and make decisions.

ALSO READ: Tips to avoid a moving company nightmare
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips to avoid a moving nightmare.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepersonal finance7 on your side
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips to avoid a moving company nightmare
How Amazon is supporting small businesses on Prime Day
Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead, Yang concedes in NYC mayoral race
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
Alvin Bragg, Tali Farhadian Weinstein lead in Manhattan DA primary
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
Search for man who kicked Asian woman in back in Chelsea
Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Show More
Trio of armed robbers take of with $100k in Bronx home invasion
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill
Exclusive: Video shows huge fireworks explosion in Upper Manhattan
Tourist punched, hit with bottle in unprovoked assault on subway
More TOP STORIES News